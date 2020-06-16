A MAN is wanted by police after breaching his licence conditions.

Brogan Joseph Hooper was released from prison on May 1.

The 27-year-old, who is from Newport, received a 144-month prison sentence.

He had been serving the sentence - which was for threatening disorderly behaviour, handed to him at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2014 - but was released on licence.

Since being released from prison, he has now breached his licence conditions.

As a result, police want to locate him.

(Do you know where Brogan is? Picture: Gwent Police.)

If you know where he is, you can call 101, quoting 2000193744.

Alternatively you can direct message Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter channels.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Can you help us find Brogan Joseph Hooper?

"He’s been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

"He was serving a sentence for threatening disorderly behaviour and was released from prison on 1st May.

"If you can help us find him please call us on 101 quoting 2000193744, you can also direct message us, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."