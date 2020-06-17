A CARE HOME in Newport has come up with an ingenious and safe way to “reconnect” elderly residents with their family.

Capel Grange in Pill made use of their parking facility to arrange a “drive-in experience”, said manager Edgar Bautista.

“I could see that being isolated and kept in their bedroom was affecting the residents' general health conditions.

“So, I thought of exploring ways of how we can reconnect them with their families.”

Those who were classed as vulnerable to the coronavirus were told to shield and had gone months without seeing close family.

But at the start of June, the Welsh Government said that those shielding were allowed to see members from one other household outdoors, as long as social distancing was enforced.

And having seen similar models used by care homes in England, Mr Bautista then adapted the care home’s car park, laying out stations for families to see their loved ones after so long apart.

(Family members were able to stay and chat for 30 minutes. Picture: Capel Grange.)

(All smiles: Family members happy to see their loved one again. Picture: Capel Grange.)

“They were able to have a conversation for thirty minutes, but weren’t allowed to get out of the car.

“We really made it an experience, by preparing a song for everyone at the end too.

“We have definitely seen an improvement in resident’s mental and general health.”

Today will be the third “drive-in” day, with the care home then allowing for more outside visits in the surrounding grounds next week.