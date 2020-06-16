TWO yellow weather warnings have been issued for Gwent as thunderstorms set to lash torrential rain over the region.

The first warning coms into effect at 1.30pm today - Tuesday June 16.

The whole of Gwent is covered by the Met Office warning for thunderstorms.

And tomorrow, from 1.30pm until 6am on Thursday, yet more rain is expected - with thunderstorms also likely.

The Met Office is warning that areas hit by the thunderstorms will see downpours of 25 to 35mm of rain in the space of an hour.

In some places, such rainfall could be as high as 40 to 50mm in the space of two to three hours.

Both thunderstorms - for Tuesday and Wednesday - are expected to die out into the evening.

The Met Office say that flooding of homes and businesses could happen "quickly".

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, they add.

And power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Met Office advice on what to do during a thunderstorm