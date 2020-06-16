TWO yellow weather warnings have been issued for Gwent as thunderstorms set to lash torrential rain over the region.
The first warning coms into effect at 1.30pm today - Tuesday June 16.
The whole of Gwent is covered by the Met Office warning for thunderstorms.
And tomorrow, from 1.30pm until 6am on Thursday, yet more rain is expected - with thunderstorms also likely.
The Met Office is warning that areas hit by the thunderstorms will see downpours of 25 to 35mm of rain in the space of an hour.
In some places, such rainfall could be as high as 40 to 50mm in the space of two to three hours.
Both thunderstorms - for Tuesday and Wednesday - are expected to die out into the evening.
The Met Office say that flooding of homes and businesses could happen "quickly".
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, they add.
And power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Met Office advice on what to do during a thunderstorm
- Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency
- If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects
- Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake
- Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles
- If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground
- If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately