A SUPERMARKET chain has extended its 10 per cent discount offer to NHS staff until September.

The discount by Morrisons has been made available as a way to say thank you to NHS employees for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Two months extra

The discount was first rolled out by the supermarket on 16 April, and was initially only planned to be made available to the UK’s 1.5 million NHS staff until July 12.

However, workers can now continue to enjoy the offer until September 30.

Morrisons has also made the discount available for online orders, helping to support those who prefer to shop online.

After the September deadline, the discount will then be reviewed again, Morrisons has said.

How can I claim it?

To claim the discount, NHS staff simply need to show their work ID when they arrive at the checkout in any Morrisons store and the saving will be applied to their bill.

For those who do their shopping online, you will need to sign up to the Morrisons NHS Club to receive the discount.

In addition to the 10 per cent offer, NHS staff can also claim exclusive offers and collect points through the supermarket’s loyalty club.

Morrisons also has dedicated shopping times for NHS staff, allowing workers to enter stores ahead of the general public. Staff simply need to show their ID to shop staff when they arrive.

The exclusive NHS shopping times run from 6am-7am from Monday to Saturday, and 9am-9.30am on Sunday.