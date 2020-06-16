FIVE more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwent.

The latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures come from 346 testing episodes.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in both Newport and Torfaen.

And there is one new case of the disease in Blaenau Gwent.

None of the new cases come from people in a hospital setting.

PHW say the positive tests come from an establishment labelled "other", which can include care homes and prisons, as well as other communal establishments.

There are no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent for the second day in a row.

It means the region's death toll remains at 269.

But across Wales, eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

And there are 65 new cases of Covid-19 in the country - from 3,012 testing episodes.

READ MORE:

- Gwent ICU doctor shares update on state of hosital

- Two yellow thunderstorm weather warnings issued for whole of Gwent

It comes as economy minister for Wales Ken Skates said it is "looking increasingly likely" that Wales will have a tourism summer season.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, he said that "no arbitrary date" will be set for it to be reopen.

He added that he wanted to avoid the "mess" that can be made when dates are set without preparation.

"We have seen the mess that has been made of making an announcement they can't fulfull with the education announcement in England.

"I'm confident when we annouce they can open, businesses will be able to do so in a safe way."