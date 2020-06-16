A STREET on a Chepstow housing estate bears the name of a 19th Century lord who opposed the abolition of slavery on multiple occasions.

Lord Eldon Drive, in the Thornwell area of the town, is named for the First Earl of Eldon, John Scott, who served as Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain in the early part of the 19th Century.

Lord Eldon, born in Newcastle in 1751, served under two kings – George III and IV – and five prime ministers, including the only British Prime Minister to have been assassinated - Spencer Perceval.

He served as Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain from 1801 until 1806 and then again from 1807 until 1827.

Aside from backing the abolition of trial by combat and the outlawing of anti-poaching spring guns – booby traps used to kill potential poachers - Lord Eldon opposed every other reform to the law during his tenure, including all those relating to the abolition of slavery.

In 1804, he spoke in the House against a bill for the abolition of the slave trade stating that while wealthy statesmen might wish to “indulge their benevolence and humanity” on behalf of slaves, to do so would risk “total ruin to other classes, equally entitled to consideration and to justice”.

(The Lord said abolishing slavery would ruin the class system.)

He said “There was no man more inclined to the abolition of the slave trade” than he was, but he could not support abolition as it would damage Britain’s economy.

However, despite Lord Eldon’s efforts, the British slave trade was abolished in 1807.

Despite this, even until the end of his tenure as Lord High Chancellor, Lord Eldon remained outspoken on the matter, stating that “while slaves were the victims of the original decision to sanction and promote slavery, slave owners would be victims of the later decision to abolish it”.

(The council will investigate whether the name should be changed. Picture: Google Maps.)

A ship, bearing the name Lord Eldon, was launched from the shipyards of Chepstow in 1830 to trade with the West Indies, Australia, India and what was then Siam.

On the naming of Lord Eldon Drive, a Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Events over recent weeks have once again shone a light on the structural and societal inequalities that exist across the world.

“The road in question was named many years ago and we don’t have access to those records to see how the decision was made.

“We appreciate the historical connotations of the street name being brought to our attention and we will consider and further investigate the issues raised and review if any changes are needed.”