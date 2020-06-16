A RETAIL director from Specsavers in Cwmbran features in a national TV advert that tells the story of how staff and customers have adapted during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mark Edwards is one of several store partners to feature in the 90-second film, We Were There, first broadcast in England on Saturday June 13.

The advert shows how store staff had to change the way they worked to help people outside the normal test room environment, offering eye and hearing care for people in car parks, on doorsteps and at picnic tables.

Since lockdown began, Specsavers stores have stayed open to provide urgent and essential eye care to those who need it.

This includes supporting key workers who could not function without specialist help and people who would come to harm without health expertise, especially where the usual hospital services and NHS facilities are being prioritised for the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Edwards said: “I am very proud of our team’s efforts to provide exceptional care for customers during these very tough times.

"Our staff have done whatever is necessary to meet the needs of customers, whether that was making up glasses and hearing aids when someone has broken them, visiting people at home to provide support while they were self-isolating, or helping key workers in-store.

“It was an honour to feature in this advert, highlighting the great work Specsavers teams across the country have done during these challenging times”.