THE Prime Minister dodged a question about issues with the four-nations approach to tackling coronavirus, asked by the South Wales Argus during today's 10 Downing Street briefing.

Mr Johsnson was asked whether a lack of communication between the UK Government and the devolved administrations - outlined by First Minister Mark Drakeford in his briefing on Monday - could be presented as a reason for failing in implementing a consistent four-nation approach.

Instead of addressing the issue directly, Mr Johnson briefly referred to past instances of working with Mr Drakeford.

However, he quickly changed the subject to testing successes which had taken place in Cardiff, outside the Argus' catchment area.

He mentioned that the Welsh Government had been present in all the COBRA meetings held during the pandemic. Meetings that he himself did not have a 100 per cent attendance record in.

"We've done a huge amount of collaboration with Mark and all the nations in the UK," said the prime minister.

"There is far more that unites us than divides us.

"Welsh Government ministers have been in all the COBRA meetings and I look forward to talking to them as soon as possible."

Addressing Argus reporter Dan Barnes directly, Mr Johnson lavished praise on the capital, saying: "While you're on, I might say the people of Cardiff were among those who volunteered for the trials."

Elsewhere in the briefing, Mr Johnson was asked whether he regretted saying, 12 weeks ago, that in 12 weeks the virus would have been "sent packing".

"We have flattened the sombrero," he said.

"We are seeing the first chink of light today and the hope that there will be preparations that can make a big difference to death rates.

"None of that negates the importance to continue to follow the rules. We have turned the tide on it, which is what I committed to after 12 weeks.

"I can assure you we will defeat it."

He was also quick to praise the British scientists who had carried out tests into the effectiveness of dexamethasone.

"I am proud of these scientists and I am very grateful to the thousands of patients who volunteered for the trials," he said.

"This drug can now be made available across the NHS and we have taken steps to make sure there are enough supplies that we can get through a second peak."

Professor Peter Horby echoed this enthusiasm, saying: "We have been supported by a fantastic team in Oxford and also across NHS.

"We have enrolled more than 11,500 patients."