TORFAEN council will gradually turn its attention to recovering from the impact of the coronavirus crisis after a huge effort to maintain essential services during the pandemic, a report says.

The county borough council is starting to plan for a “significant impact” financially, with a report written by chief executive Alison Ward saying there will “inevitably be difficult choices arising”.

Outlining the scale of the council’s response to the pandemic, the report highlights how a reduced workforce has worked “long hours for weeks without a break, including at weekends” over recent months, adding the toll this has taken “should not be underestimated”.

Keeping social care for vulnerable people and providing Personal Protective Equipment, using schools as hubs for the children of key workers, maintaining bin collections and providing support for ‘shielded’ people unable to leave their homes have been among the priorities.

More than 4,000 people in the borough who were asked to shield were supported by the authority through a newly set up community support hub, the report reveals.

The council also identified more than 30 staff to be redeployed into setting up a contact tracing service.

Those at risk of homelessness have been found accommodation and help has been offered to more than 900 vulnerable people who requested support in April and May.

Other support provided has included providing business grant support, a new free school meal payment scheme, extending 1,000 discretionary housing payments and providing help with council tax payments.

As the council turns to planning for a recovery, Ms Ward says the authority, like others, is facing “significant financial challenges” as a result of lost income and increased spending.

“There will inevitably be difficult choices arising but it is too early to speculate what those will be,” the report says.

The council is updating financial forecasts and the situation is “under constant review given the inherent fast changing nature of the position”.

In its initial recovering plan, the council will be looking at “a fundamental review, line by line, of the financial consequences of Covid-19” against its corporate plan.

A review of affordability and priorities will then follow in the autumn.

The council will also look at how remote working can be maintained and at making some office space available and compliant with social distancing requirements.

Councillors will consider the plans at a full meeting next Tuesday, June 23.