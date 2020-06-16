THE leader of Newport council has praised the work of community groups in helping vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Jane Mudd said it has been “heartening and moving” to see people reaching out to help others at a time of crisis.

“Newport has a long tradition of different cultures living and working in harmony and not only has this come to the fore during the pandemic, it also stands in stark contrast to some of the scenes we have recently seen in other countries,” Cllr Mudd said.

The work of the Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA) which has been delivering food packages to residents who are socially isolated has been particularly singled out.

“I would like to thank them, those who supported them - including council staff, GAVO and Pobl - and all the other local groups who have worked with us to help vulnerable individuals and families in our city,” Cllr Mudd added.

“We are so lucky to have such caring people living in Newport.”

READ MORE:

NYCA chairman Reggie An-Haddi said volunteers at the group felt it important to help those forced to isolate due to coronavirus by providing food packages.

“More importantly we gained far more by helping, it created a sense of community spirit and a bond across our neighbourhoods,” he added.

“NYCA delivered to people of all nationalities across the city, whoever needed our help.

“Together we are stronger.”