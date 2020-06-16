A GROUP of tennis players at Chepstow Tennis Club say they have been left bewildered after competitors in England have been able to start playing again while they haven’t.

Under current Welsh Government guidelines, tennis and other sports have not been able to resume, although that could change at the next lockdown review on Thursday.

People in England have been allowed to play tennis outdoors since May 13, while in Scotland it has been allowed on a restricted basis since Friday, May 29.

Wales is now the only country in western Europe that is not yet able to play socially distanced tennis, and many tennis-lovers cannot understand why.

Roger Bazley, a committee member and captain at Chepstow Tennis Club, said: “I think it’s ridiculous and silly. Bristol tennis clubs, which are no more than 15 miles away, can play while we can’t.

“It’s bad enough we’ve had to wait until June 18, but I really would hope the Welsh Government have had a rethink (by Friday at the next lockdown review).

“We felt at the last lockdown review we would have been able to start under the same guidelines English clubs are operating under, but for whatever reason it was not to be.”

Chepstow Tennis Club, like those in England, have gone to great lengths to make sure their courts are safe by removing one of their courts and making sure everyone has their own ball and racket, which only they can touch.

They will also not be opening the clubhouse.

After the last lockdown review, First Minister Mark Drakeford explained that if Wales allowed tennis clubs to open, there would be pressure from other sports, and it wouldn’t have been fair to let some open and not others.

Luke Reid (left) and Ben Durman, of Chepstow Tennis Club, played tennis in Bristol because they are not allowed to play in Wales

A Welsh Government spokesman said yesterday: “The coronavirus lockdown measures in Wales are in place to help limit the spread of the virus.

“Ministers review all the restrictions in place at each review period. Changes will only be made when it is safe to do so.”

Mr Bazley says while it is frustrating that fellow competitors are stealing a march on them across the border in England, he mostly worries about people’s mental health without sport.

“We have a lot of students playing for us who have had to move back to the town prematurely and would really benefit mentally from getting out and playing,” he added.

“I really do think this is a lot more serious than people think.”

Once the season is back under way, Chepstow Tennis Club will be providing half price membership fees for this year, while they will be offering free membership to all front line workers.