TRIBUTES have flooded in following the death of Member of the Senedd Mo Asghar.

Mr Asghar died after being rushed to hospital earlier today - he was 74.

He daughter Natasha posted a poignant tribute to her father on Twitter.

"Today by far has been the worst day of my life. I lost the first man I ever loved forever," she wrote.

"The man who taught me to walk, crack terrible jokes, do whatever I had to to achieve my goals & do anything for ones family. I cannot imagine life without you. I love you."

Matthew Evans, leader of the Conservative Group on Newport City Council, said he is "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear of Mr Asghar's death.

In a tweet, he said: "I have known him for many years since he was a Councillor always had a smile and a positive outlook, deepest condolences to Firdaus, Natasha and family."

Chief Constable of Gwent Police Pam Kelly wrote: "Very sad news of the passing of Mohammed Asghar...sincere condolences to his family...known as Oscar to all at Gwent Police...he was a true friend of policing and will be very much missed."

Chairman of the Welsh Conservatives, Lord Byron Davies of Gower, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and former Senedd colleague, Mohammad Asghar who was affectionately known as Oscar.

"He was a valued and very active member of the Welsh Conservative family and my heartfelt condolences go to his wife Firdaus and daughter Natasha.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen, said: "Very shocked and saddened to hear the news that Mohammad Asghar has died. "Thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and the Welsh Conservatives."

Gareth Bennett MS, said: "Saddened by the death of Mohammed Asghar. "He was a friendly colleague on the two committees I shared with him, and a very sensible social conservative. "My thoughts go out to his family and friends, he’ll be deeply missed."

Lynne Neagle said: "I am so very sorry to hear this news about Mohammed Asghar, known to all of us in the Senedd as Oscar.

"His kindness, warmth and good humour will be very much missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time."

Jane Hutt MS said: "Mohammed Asghar was a caring and committed person and a much respected colleague in our Senedd. "My thoughts are with his dear family who were always at his side. He will be greatly missed."