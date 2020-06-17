AN ex-boyfriend made the subject of a restraining order after threatening to slit his former partner’s throat was jailed for persistently breaching it.

Daniel Waters, 27, of Brynwern, Pontypool, got into the woman’s house and sent her “deeply unpleasant messages” on Facebook, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans said: “The defendant had been convicted of harassment as a result of threatening voicemails.

“He had told her, ‘When I get out, I am going to slit your throat.’”

Waters pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching the restraining order which was imposed to prevent him from contacting the woman after the harassment conviction.

The breaches took place on three consecutive days between March 5 and March 7.

The defendant also admitted the criminal damage by snapping a dummy CCTV camera in half and threatening criminal damage.

Part of the victim impact statement read to the court which heard how the complainant say the defendant had been a “good” man before “drugs got the better of him”.

Mr Evans said Waters had 11 previous convictions for 18 offences, which included public disorder, battery and a communications offence if sending a message to another former partner threatening to kill her.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said Waters’ life had been blighted by addiction to crack cocaine and cocaine.

His barrister added that the cleaner and painter was now sober and told the court: “He wishes to remain free from drugs when he is released from custody.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Waters: “This case makes for bad reading. You sent your victim deeply unpleasant messages and displayed stupid drunken behaviour.”

He added: “If you sort yourself out, you are capable of making a more decent life for yourself.

Waters was jailed for 11 months and told he would have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.