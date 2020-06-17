A CHARITY which provides free anti-bullying workshops has adapted to lockdown so children can continue to have access to its services.

Before lockdown, Kidscape provided free sessions for children in Newport and Blaenau Gwent who had been bullied.

The sessions are designed to boost children’s resilience, address any issues of isolation and loneliness which could be caused by bullying, and helping children recognise and respond to bullying behaviour.

Although no physical courses can be held now, Carole Phillips, Kidscape Representative for Wales, said they had adapted the course into a condensed online session.

“Even though lockdown is happening, we have continued to work with parents, children and schools,” she said.

“It’s more than an anti-bullying workshop, it’s educating people on what bullying looks like and how to rise above it.

“The children learn a set of skills from the workshops to deal with confronting negative behaviour.

Children taking part in an activity at a Kidscape workshop. Picture: Kidscape

“We help the children realise they are not the only ones going through these difficulties.

“It goes from them thinking it’s something wrong with them to realise the problem is with the bully.”

The charity works closely with Newport County and County in the Community to provide sessions across the city.

Children at a Kidscape workshop. Picture: Kidscape

With children now spending more time online, thanks to online learning and the current restrictions, online safety has become more important than ever.

“Keeping up to date with new apps and games is a huge challenge for parents,” said Mrs Phillips.

“We deliver a webinar and then we ask for the parents to ask questions.

“We talk through about gaming, exploitation, age restrictions, child protection, and where you can go to restrict your children’s ability to reach certain sites online.

“We encourage parents to talk to their children about what they are on and learn more about it, as if parents pretend to know everything about the latest apps or games, the children will see through that very quickly.”

To find out more about the sessions, or to sign up, visit kidscape.org.uk