TWO women had a "lucky escape" after a car crash in the early hours of this morning.
The driver "blew over the legal limit", police said.
The crash, which occurred in Caerphilly, saw the bonnet of a car completely crumpled and set off airbags.
It is believed to have happened around 2am this morning.
No-one else was injured or involved, police added.
The driver will be "interviewed for the offence".
(A lucky escape for two women. Picture: Gwent Police.)
