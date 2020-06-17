TWO women had a "lucky escape" after a car crash in the early hours of this morning.

The driver "blew over the legal limit", police said.

The crash, which occurred in Caerphilly, saw the bonnet of a car completely crumpled and set off airbags.

It is believed to have happened around 2am this morning.

No-one else was injured or involved, police added.

The driver will be "interviewed for the offence".

South Wales Argus:

(A lucky escape for two women. Picture: Gwent Police.)

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Two females had a lucky escape from this collision this morning driver blew over the legal limit and will be interviewed for the offence.

"Thankfully no other persons were injured or involved."