GWENT Police have warned dog owners after receiving a number of reports of sheep worrying across the region.

Sheep worrying, which includes allowing dogs to attack or chase sheep, is an offence, and in some circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their sheep.

Earlier this month, a Torfaen farmer appealed for dog owners to keep their dogs on leads near livestock, after four of his sheep were attacked in the last two months.

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "It appears that some dog owners do not think it is a problem that their canine companions chase livestock.

"But sheep worrying can cause serious lasting injury to sheep and have horrible impacts, like the loss of unborn lambs.

"The stress alone of being chased by a dog can be enough to kill a sheep.

"Many attack/worrying incidents are caused by unaccompanied dogs that have escaped from their house/garden. Dog owners should make sure their home/garden is secure and their dog cannot get loose.

"Please keep you dogs on leads near livestock and ensure you know where your dog is at all times."