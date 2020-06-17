PEOPLE worried about possible cancer symptoms are being urged through a new campaign to not put off seeking help and advice, as Wales's services remain available.

Don't wait and don't leave it too late are the key messages, amid ongoing concern that people continue to avoid seeking help for potentially serious illnesses due to fears about contracting coronavirus.

“We know that many people have been avoiding their GP surgery or hospital due to Covid, but tests and treatment for cancer are available, and I want those who need to seek care and treatment to continue to do so," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

“Services will look different, with some appointments being done remotely, and if you do need to be seen in person then clinicians may be wearing protective equipment. This is to reduce everyone’s risk of catching Covid when being investigated for cancer or receiving treatment for cancer.

“We have worked hard with the NHS to ensure cancer services can continue but the pandemic has had an impact on services.

"That doesn’t mean the NHS isn’t there for you, but it does mean care and treatment has had to adapt to being delivered in a world with Covid.

"We will continue to do all that we can to ensure cancer services are there for you when you need them.”

Steve Ham, chief executive at Velindre NHS Trust said the Velindre Cancer Centre is "open for business".

"We are treating and supporting cancer patients today, as we have been for the past three months," he said.

"The virus has proved extremely challenging for us but we have worked at considerable pace to think differently in order to maintain first class treatment and care for our patients.

“We have embraced new technology as a means of maintaining patient-doctor relationships and upped our online engagement to signpost services and reassure an understandably anxious public.

"In all this, I have never been prouder of our staff who have gone over and above to ensure patients find the support they need.”

READ MORE:

Richard Pugh, head of partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, who also chairs the Wales Cancer Alliance, recognises that these are very anxious times for people living with cancer and those awaiting diagnosis or treatment.

"These are exceptional circumstances for health and care services across Wales, which have been working incredibly hard to respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19," he said.

“We welcome the clear message by Welsh Government that no-one should hesitate to come forward with symptoms of cancer, and at Macmillan we urge people to respond to this by getting any cancer signs or symptoms checked straight away.

"Although many people referred for tests won’t have cancer, it is vital that symptoms are investigated as quickly as possible.”

Key campaign messages

If you have symptoms of potential cancer, such as prolonged or significant changes in your physical health, then please contact your GP for advice. They will want to hear from you.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and are undergoing treatment, then it’s important you keep in touch with your clinician and key worker to agree the best way forward for your care.

If a diagnosis of cancer has already affected your physical and mental health or the way you are able to eat and drink, it’s important to seek further advice and support. Being physically, nutritionally and mentally 'fit' for any potential treatment helps reduce the risk of side-effects and also helps you recover quicker.

It is also a good time to give up smoking and help is available from the NHS Wales at www.helpmequit.wales/

People worried about safety should not miss appointments, but discuss with their GP or hospital about what measures are being taken to keep patients safe and well.

The Macmillan Cancer Support line is also open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, on 0808 808 00 00.

Comprehensive information and support, including Macmillan’s latest guidance and advice on the impact of coronavirus on cancer care, is available at www.macmillan.org.uk

The Wales Cancer Alliance also has a directory of member services https://walescanceralliance.org/support/