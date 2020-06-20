THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving and assault to affray.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Benjamin Gibson

David Walshe

“Shameless” drug dealers Benjamin Gibson, 40, and David Walshe, 31, were spotted by plain-clothed police officers exchanging amphetamine near a high school.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how they were caught red-handed on Cwmbran’s Ty Gwyn Road.

Gibson, of Pentre Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, admitted possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and two counts of having a blade or pointed article in public.

Walshe, of Anson Green, Newport, pleaded guilty to supplying amphetamine.

Gibson was jailed for 22 months and Walshe for 18 months.

Liam Brabham

Liam Brabham “terrified” residents with a machete after he was thrown out of a party at his then girlfriend’s house.

The 25-year-old, from Newport, was “off his head” when he brandished the weapon at Medway Close in the Bettws area of the city.

Prosecutor Rosamund Rutter said the defendant was asked to leave his then girlfriend’s house after falling out with guests in the early hours of the morning.

Brabham was jailed for 13 after he admitted affray.

Jermaine Taylor

A convicted drug dealer was locked up for crashing into a police car.

A manhunt was launched for Jermaine Taylor when he went on the run after he smashed into plainclothes officers in Newport in August 2019.

Taylor, 22, of no fixed abode Newport, was at large for four months before he was finally arrested in December.

Justice caught up with him at Cardiff Crown Court after he was jailed for 16 months when he admitted dangerous driving by crashing into an unmarked police car and parked cars, causing “serious” damage.

Huw Thomas

Huw Thomas was jailed for 12 months after he clubbed his own 66-year-old mother to the back of the head with a wine bottle.

His victim, who has a heart condition, fled in terror from her home after she was attacked by the 37-year-old from Cwmbran who lived with her.

Judge Daniel Williams told him: “Your mother has suffered mentally from your terrible assault.”

David Dicks

A knifeman who threatened to kill Probation Service staff because he “wanted to go back to prison” was jailed for two years.

David Dicks, 35, issued the chilling warning against the team working at the Caerphilly office.

The defendant pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.