MONMOUTHSHIRE Council is gearing up for a campaign to call on residents to shop locally to combat challenges the high streets will face post lockdown.

At the next lockdown review on Friday, the government is expected to make a statement on whether non-essential shops will be able to reopen soon.

The council is expected to say that when shops do reopen, it will be crucial consumers shop locally as the county works its way out of lockdown via “the new normal”.

At the end of last month the council published its report for a “recovery plan” for Monmouthshire’s high streets, which senior councillors said would “transform them into destinations for visitors”.

The plans include cutting traffic and promoting a “café culture” by allowing businesses to “expand into the street” with tables and chairs.

Cllr Bob Greenland says he is “looking forward to hearing what the first minister has to say this week”.

“I know many have been shopping online, we want to encourage everyone to shop locally again to help support the great businesses," he added.

Cllr Jane Pratt said: “We’re creating pedestrian one-way systems to allow people to keep their distance from other shoppers. We are hoping to create more distanced outside spaces so people can enjoy all that our town and village centres have to offer.”

Secretary of Chepstow Chamber of Commerce for Chepstow Sue Kingdom said while the council has been quick off the mark, there will be concerns over how traffic can contend with new restrictions during rush hour in the town.

“They need to find a way of making sure people are not queuing outside in their droves besides each other,” she said, “which will be a huge challenge, especially with how narrow the roads are and how small the shops are.

“If delivery drivers are coming at 9am and 5pm, this could also be an issue, because traffic will be even worse if roads are cordoned off and spaces are reserved for one-way pedestrianised systems."

Usk business owner Phil Cook, who has run 57 Bridge Street for 18 months, said while he welcomes the plans, taking his business outside will cost more money. Given around £400,000 of his income has been moved to next year in the form of postponed weddings, that will be a challenge.

“If we are to be encouraged to open and get our businesses outside, I would like to know what Mr Drakeford thinks about the cost implications of doing that,” he said. “If we are only going to have an August summer, it will be difficult for businesses to recoup those losses.”

Sam Perry, who runs marketing agency and business networking company So Social Media in Monmouth, said: “This café culture plan is far too focused on cafes. So many businesses will not be comfortable with taking part of their site outside, and for some it won't be possible.

“I think the council might be better off spending their resources on educating people on how to Covid-proof their own businesses."