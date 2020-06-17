A MAN with links to Newport is wanted by police.

South Wales Police is looking for Mike Williams regarding an alleged assault.

The appeal - which has been shared by Gwent Police - has attracted numerous comments on social media.

But South Wales Police are asking people to remember that a "serious offence has taken place".

They said that "victims and others affected by this incident" may be reading the comments - which mock Williams' hairstyle.

If you have any information you are ask to get in touch with South Wales Police via 101, quoting the occurrence number 2000199263.

(Mike Williams is wanted by police. Picture: South Wales Police.)

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Shared on behalf of South Wales Police. Mike Williams Assault Occurrence 2000199263. Mike has links to the Newport area. Please contact South Wales Police with any information."

And a spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Please remember that a serious offence has taken place, with victims and others affected by this incident who may be reading these comments. Please take care about what you post."