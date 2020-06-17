A MAN with links to Newport is wanted by police.

South Wales Police is looking for Mike Williams regarding an alleged assault.

The appeal - which has been shared by Gwent Police - has attracted numerous comments on social media.

But South Wales Police are asking people to remember that a "serious offence has taken place".

They said that "victims and others affected by this incident" may be reading the comments - which mock Williams' hairstyle.

If you have any information you are ask to get in touch with South Wales Police via 101, quoting the occurrence number 2000199263.

South Wales Argus:

(Mike Williams is wanted by police. Picture: South Wales Police.)

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Shared on behalf of South Wales Police. Mike Williams Assault Occurrence 2000199263. Mike has links to the Newport area. Please contact South Wales Police with any information."

And a spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Please remember that a serious offence has taken place, with victims and others affected by this incident who may be reading these comments. Please take care about what you post."