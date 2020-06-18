THESE are the streets in Caerphilly with the most crime reported so far this year.
Figures from Data.Police.UK reveal that Cwrt Benjamin in Caerphilly is a hotspot for crime.
Of the 45 crimes reported on Cwrt Benjamin, 16 were classed under violence and sexual offences.
Here are the top ten streets and roads with the most crime reported so far this year (January to April, 2020)
1. On or near Cwrt Benjamin
Total reported crimes: 45
Public order: 20
Violence and sexual offences: 16
Anti-social behaviour: 11
Shoplifting: 4
Other theft: 2
Theft from person: 1
Possession of weapons: 1
Drugs: 1
2. On or near Commercial Street
Total reported crimes: 36
Violence and sexual offences: 19
Anti-social behaviour: 7
Other theft: 3
Public order: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 2
Burglary: 1
Other crime: 1
Shoplifting: 1
3. On or near Pen-Y-Dre
Total reported crimes: 34
Anti-social behaviour: 13
Violence and sexual offences: 10
Public order: 5
Criminal damage and arson: 2
Burglary: 2
Drugs: 1
Other crime: 1
4. On or near Lansbury Avenue
Total crimes reported: 32
Anti-social behaviour: 13
Violence and sexual offences: 12
Public order: 6
Criminal damage and arson: 1
5. On or near Barkley Street
Total crimes reported: 29
Anti-social behaviour: 16
Violence and sexual offences: 9
Criminal damage and arson: 2
Public order: 1
Other crime: 1
6. On or near Lewis Street
Total crimes reported: 28
Violence and sexual offences: 15
Anti-social behaviour: 9
Public order: 2
Vehicle crime: 1
Burglary: 1
7. On or near Bryn Awel
Total crimes reported: 26
Violence and sexual offences: 9
Anti-social behaviour: 7
Public order: 7
Vehicle crime: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 1
8. On or near Handbury Road
Total crimes reported: 26
Anti-social behaviour: 11
Other theft: 7
Public order: 6
Shoplifting: 2
9. On or near George Street
Total crimes reported: 26
Violence and sexual offences: 1
Anti-social behaviour: 10
Public order: 3
Vehicle crime: 1
Other crime: 1
10. On or near Hanbury Square
Total crimes reported: 26
Anti-social behaviour: 10
Shoplifting: 5
Other theft: 5
Violence and sexual offences: 3
Public order: 3