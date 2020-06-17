A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PAWEL SOBCZAK, 27, of Argosy Way, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of cannabis and driving without insurance.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

ROBERT JAMES, 57, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and drink-driving in Pontypool.

He was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement programme, fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

FLORE COVACIU, 53, of Clarence Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANTHONY PETER JOHN COLEMAN, 32, of Pant Yr Eos, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen and being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the drink-drive limit.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Coleman was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JOHN BARRIE DAVIES, 64, of Ridgeway Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

REBECCA HAMER, 42, of Queen Street, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

ARI OSMAN HUSSEIN, 34, of Potter Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

JACOB WILLIAM JONES, 26, of Melfort Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

RUSSELL LOUTH, 47, of Parkwood Close, Caerleon, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Chepstow.

He was also fined £269 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Louth was disqualified from driving “due to repeat offending”.

MALAZ ABDULMUHSZN OSMAN, 19, of Waterloo Road, London, was banned from driving for 56 days after he admitted speeding at 94mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Caldicot.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

LUKASZ MALECKI, 35, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MARTEL ALEXANDER NATHANIEL MAYNARD, 42, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

RADU MOHARKI, 34, of Feering Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

CIPRIAN CONSTANTIN RADU, 27, of Wallis Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DAVID SHORT, 21, of Sterndale Bennett Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANTHONY SULLY, 43, of The Bryn, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DANIEL THOMAS, 25, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.