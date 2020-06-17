MCDONALD'S has reopened a limited number of branches - including at Magor Services, M4 junction 23a - for people to walk-in and collect takeaway on foot.

The fast-food chain recently began reopening its branches for delivery and drive thru, but certain restaurants will reopen on Wednesday, June 17, to allow people to order and collect food in-store.

However, there will be new rules for all customers in order to keep both them and staff safe.

These are changes McDonald's are making:

Clear signposting and floor-markings to create a one-way system around restaurants for customers and delivery partner couriers

Limiting numbers in restaurants to with social distancing – this will vary depending upon the restaurant size and lay-out

Customers asked in only when space becomes available

You will be asked to sanitise your hands at a cleaning station

Fewer self-order screens switched on - which will be sanitised "at least every 30 minutes”, but you can also order via the My McDonald’s app

Children are still welcome - but McDonald's is putting away its crayons and colouring sheets and keeping play areas and digital play areas closed

Seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed

Recycling points will also remain closed

What have McDonald's said about the latest changes?

McDonald’s UK chief executive Paul Pomroy said: "Following a closed test in London last month, I am pleased to confirm that we will begin reopening for takeaway and click and collect.

"Starting on Wednesday, June 17, in 11 Roadchef service station locations, we will welcome motorway users back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.

"We’re taking our time to get this right, reviewing our processes before we gradually roll-out to high streets, towns and city centres from June 24 onwards."

There will still be the same restricted menu as at drive-thus and branches will be open 11am-10pm.

However, Mr Pomroy adds: "On June 24 we will trial breakfast service in a small number of restaurants, and if successful aim to roll-out nationwide in July.”

Which branches will be reopening for customers to walk-in?

The Roadchef service station locations reopening are: