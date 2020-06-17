THERE are no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.

Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, not a single test - out of 243 - turned up a positive result.

There are also no new deaths in the region, with the death toll remaining at 269.

In Wales, ten more people have died after contracting Covid-19.

And there are 53 new cases in the country.

The new cases come from 1,923 testing episodes, which is significantly lower than the 3,000 figure that Wales has been hovering around for the last week.

Wales has a capacity to test 12,300 people a day.

Anglesey saw the highes rise in new cases, with 11.

The local authority is the only one in Wales to have more than ten new cases.

It comes as international relations minister Baroness Eluned Morgan said Wales will need to be cautious in its approach to phasing out of lockdown over the next few weeks, having learned lessons from other countries.

aroness Morgan was speaking at today’s daily coronavirus briefing, where she said the Welsh government is closely monitoring the impact of lifting the current measures ahead of tomorrow’s lockdown review.

She repeated throughout the briefing that she is, however, “intensely aware” of the trouble “sensitive sectors” such as tourism and hospitality now find themselves in.

"The experience from Europe would tell us a cautious approach to further unlocking measures would be prudent," she said.