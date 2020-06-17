A DANGEROUS driver was blasted by a judge who told him he could have caused “complete carnage” on the M4 and the streets on Newport.

Levi Jermyn performed a U-turn on the motorway and went up a slip road against the flow of traffic before tearing down 30mph residential streets at 80mph.

Horrified drivers on Chepstow Road had to take “evasive action” as he drove at them on the wrong side of the road, prosecutor Abigail Jackson said.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Jermyn, 23, it was a “miracle” no one was hurt or killed.

Levi Jermyn made a U-turn on the M4 into the path of oncoming traffic. This is a still from dashcam footage taken from the police car chasing him. Image: CPS/Gwent Police

He also praised the “skill and courage” of the pursuing Gwent Police officers who caught him after he crashed into one of the force’s cars.

MORE NEWS

Jermyn also collided with two parked civilian vehicles earlier in the chase.

Judge Wynn Morgan said: “This is one of the worst examples of dangerous driving this court has ever seen.

The scene of the crash with the police car on Wharf Road, close to the junction with Archibald Street. Picture: Jacob Lee

“The manoeuvre westbound on the M4 at Junction 27 defies belief. At the speeds you were driving at, you could have caused complete carnage.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle that nobody was hurt or even worse.

“This was a terrifying piece of driving. Terrifying for those who witnessed it and for those tasked with pursuing you who drove with skill and courage.”

Police officers attending the collision site. Picture: Jacob Lee

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the disqualified Jermyn was spotted driving an uninsured Volkwsagen Passat on Newport’s Malpas Road at around 3pm on Sunday, May 10.

He then led police cars on a 10-minute chase along the M4 and through the city.

Miss Jackson told the judge how Jermyn kept going after crashing with a Skoda Fabia on Llanthewy Road and flew down the 20mph limit Queensway at 75mph.

Levi Jermyn. Picture: Gwent Police

He drove up Chepstow Road the wrong way before going through a red light and hitting a Volkswagen Touran on Eveswell Park Road.

Miss Jackson said: “At Wharf Road he crashed head on with a police car, causing it significant damage. Fortunately, the officer inside said he was only dazed and suffered no injury.

“The defendant got out of his vehicle and ran off from officers but he was soon detained. He told them, ‘I’m disqualified as well.’

“Officers found four small bags of cannabis weighing 3g inside the Passat.”

Jermyn, of Clevedon Road, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.

Another image of the crash scene. Picture: Jan Sivak

The court heard he had nine previous convictions for 19 offences, including drug-driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

David Leathley, mitigating, said his client’s background was a difficult one and that “he comes from the school of hard knocks”.

His barrister added: “He showed a gross disregard for the rules of the highway. Happily, nobody appears to have been caused any injury.”

Judge Wynn Morgan said the maximum sentence the court could impose for dangerous driving was two years which he added was “perhaps inadequate” in such a case.

After applying the one-third discount for Jermyn’s guilty plea at the first opportunity, he jailed him for 16 months and banned him from driving for three years.

Outside the court, the officer in the case, PC Andrew Owens said: "Levi Jermyn showed complete disregard for the law and safety of the public.

"He drove exteremely dangerously and put innocent members of the public at risk.

"I hope this sentence is a deterrent to others considering similar actions."