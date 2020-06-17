A MICROBREWERY on the border of Monmouthshire and Torfaen has been bought out of administration and will shortly resume trading.

Mad Dog Brewing Co Ltd looked to have closed its doors for good in February, after six years of quenching thirsts across the country.

The firm has now been bought out, but they are remaining coy on the buyer. In a series of tweets posted earlier today they referred to them only as "a very well-respected local company"

The microbrewery will resume trading as Mad Dog Brewery Co Ltd.

The social media post continued: "Our new owners are excited to see the brewery, brand and beers live on and have welcomed back Alex Jones (former owner) as operations manager/head brewer.

"Once we have waded through all the red tape again, we will be starting to brew some brand-new beers and a few of the old favourites.

"Up the Mad Dog!"

The brewery began life in 2014.

Despite reluctance from the banks to take a chance, Mr Jones pushed on with his vision, brewing a barrel at a time in his kitchen.

Their four original beers were Afternoon Sunshine, Bark Like A Bird, Dirty Dog and Now In A Minute.

All of the brews produced by Mad Dog were vegan and featured recognisable artwork - in more recent times the core range was also made gluten free.

In September 2015, the company was named in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2-16 alongside fellow Gwent brewers Tiny Rebel.