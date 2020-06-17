IT'S been 100 days since games were paused, but now the Premier League is back with Sheffield United taking on Aston Villa and Manchester City taking on Arsenal on Wednesday night.

A total of 92 games are still to be played in the league each of which will provide a welcome distraction during the boredom-inducing coronavirus lockdown.

Sky Sports is hosting over two-thirds of the remaining games, 25 of which will be available to watch on their free-to-view TV channel Pick (soon to be rebranded as Sky Pick).

Here’s how to access the channel.

What is Pick/Sky Pick?

Originally known as Sky Three and as Pick TV - the rebranded Sky Pick is a freeview channel which provides viewers with a sample of Sky’s paid programming.

The channel is set to grow exponentially in popularity with the arrival of the Premier League.

We have approached Sky to confirm exactly when Pick will rebrand as Sky Pick.

How do I find Pick/Sky Pick?

Thankfully there is no need to get bogged down with long-term contracts to access Pick/Sky Pick.

Depending on your freeview set-up you can find Pick/Sky Pick on the following channels:

Freeview: Channel 11

Channel 11 Freesat: Channel 144

Channel 144 Sky: Channel 159

Channel 159 Virgin Media: Channel 165

Which games are being shown on Pick/Sky Pick?

The dates for the first three rounds of fixtures has been announced with the following available to watch on Sky Pick:

Friday, June 19

Norwich v Southampton 6pm

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm

Everton v Liverpool 7pm

Wednesday June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm

Thursday June 25

Burnley v Watford 6pm

Sunday June 28

Watford v Southampton 4.30pm

Tuesday June 30

Brighton v Manchester United 8.15pm

Wednesday July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm

Are any other channels showing free fixtures?

Yes.

Both BBC and Amazon are showing four free fixtures apiece.

The BBC will show Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on June 20 at 7:45pm, followed by Norwich v Everton on June 24 at 6pm, and then two matches yet to be confirmed.

Amazon meanwhile will show Crystal Palace v Burnley on June 29 at 8pm followed by three fixtures still to be confirmed.