THE family of a man who died following a crash in Rhymney have paid tribute to him.

Officers were called to a collision between a van and a pedestrian at around 9.45am last Thursday, June 11, in Havard’s Row, Rhymney.

The pedestrian, a 93-year-old man, was taken to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil. However, he later died from his injuries on Sunday June 14.

He has been named by Gwent Police as Ivor Norman Hadley from Rhymney.

In their tribute, the family of Mr Hadley - known as Norman - |describe him as a “loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather", who was "very well known and loved by the local community."

“Norman was a selfless person who would do anything to help others, always happy to be active and busy doing little jobs even at 93-years-old," they said.

“To lose him in such tragic circumstances has come as a massive shock to all the family.

"It will leave an emptiness that will never be filled. We are completely devastated."

Officers from the Gwent Police collision unit are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV of the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101 quoting reference number 2000204937. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send direct message via the force Facebook or Twitter pages.