CHARITIES and community bodies struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic can apply for financial support thanks to a new contingency fund.

Wales & West Utilities has launched the £50,000 Safe and Warm Fund in response to the crisis.

It is hoped that it will help communities affected by the outbreak with essential funding.

The gas emergency and pipeline service has been working hard throughout the pandemic to make sure people are kept safe and warm in their homes and has opened the fund to help others do the same.

Organisations including food banks, energy efficiency organisations, domestic abuse charities and community transport are all eligible to apply for funding of between £500 and £5,000.

Applicants are encouraged to give details about how the funding will help extend its support to those most in need.

“This £50,000 will help directly support organisations working in communities, targeting support at those who need it most," said Wales & West Utilities chief executive Graham Edwards.

“Put simply, we want to support those on the frontline and help the most vulnerable people in the community stay safe and warm.”

“One of the most optimistic elements of this pandemic has been seeing the way in which communities have pulled together to support one another and we are hoping that this money will go some way to extending that support.”

For more information on the fund, visit wwutilities.co.uk/SafeandWarm. The closing date for applications is July 6.

Wales & West Utilities is also urging people who have received a letter from the NHS advising them to take additional measures to 'shield' themselves from Covid19 to consider joining the Priority Service Register (PSR).

Joining allows energy and utility companies to look after people who need extra support. It’s free, and you can find out more at wwutilities.co.uk/priority