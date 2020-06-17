Here's the latest Argus column by Blaenau Gwent Member of the Senedd (MS) Alun Davies:

IT is now almost three months since our communities and our country were forced to start following dramatic measures to protect us from the biggest public health crisis in any of our lifetimes.

These measures continue to require very difficult sacrifices, but there are now clear, though cautious grounds for optimism.

The Welsh Government has pursued a careful approach, paying close attention to how fast the virus spreads and replicates. This strategy, guided by the science and supported by a majority of people here in Gwent and across Wales, is working and the R rate in Wales now stands as the lowest in the UK, while the number of infections and deaths continues to fall.

Ministers will review these regulations later in the week and will come to a decision on where they can be relaxed, and I have been in regular discussion with the First Minister and others about the lockdown strategy and the way forward.

At the worst times, we often see the best in our communities and this has been particularly true of this crisis. We see this in the dedication of our NHS and social care staff day in day out, in the commitment of our other key workers who keep us moving, and in the countless neighbours and groups who have lent a helping hand to the many people in need.

This is why, as well as monitoring the overall situation regarding COVID-19 in our three valleys, helping people with queries, and raising matters with Welsh Government Ministers, I have been assisting some of the excellent community groups in our borough with their food and medicine deliveries when I can, to offer what help I can.

While our absolute priority at the moment has to be dealing with this public health emergency, we can not shy away from the fact that a severe economic emergency is now upon us.

Many people in Blaenau Gwent are having to get by on reduced incomes, while many will have lost their jobs. A recession of unparalleled magnitude is already underway and will get worse, and it is communities like ours which will bear the brunt. We must be the priority in any recovery efforts.

I raised this directly with the First Minister, calling for action, and am pleased that a Welsh Government recovery taskforce headed by the Counsel General is in place. In the months ahead as we emerge from this crisis, this group’s work will be essential in tackling the next one facing our communities.

Fast, decisive efforts have helped save countless lives and protected our NHS; now we need to marshal that exact same focus and determination to protect jobs and people’s incomes during what are going to be further difficult times.