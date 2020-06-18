GREGGS stores in Gwent are among some 800 opening across the country as of this morning.
Bosses unveiled the new-look stores, with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against coronavirus spreading.
There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.
Greggs warned sales are likely to remain subdued as the chain copes with fewer customers allowed in stores at any one time, following a series of small-scale trials near its offices.
As a result of the expected fall in sales, an unspecified proportion of staff “will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal”, the company said.
The Newcastle-based business has taken a tentative approach to reopening, with management keen to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.
Here are all the stores open in Gwent as of today:
- Abergavenny, 22 High Street, NP7 5RY
- Bedwas, U5A Bedwas IE, CF83 8DU
- Blackwood, 124 High Street, NP12 1AB
- Cwmbran, U7 Gwent Square, NP44 1PN
- Cwmbran, 7 The Parade, NP44 1OR
- Newport, Coedkernew, 3 Lakeside Drive, NP10 8BB
- Newport, U3 Langland Way, NP19 4PT
- Newport, U4 Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, NP19 4TX
- Newport, 31 High Street, NP20 1GH
- Newport, U1 Usk Way, NP20 2BL
- Newport, U4, 389 Malpas Road, NP20 6WB
- Tredegar, U12B Gwent SC, NP22 3EJ
- EURO Monmouth North, NP25 4BG
- EURO Monmoth South, NP25 4BG