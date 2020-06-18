ANOTHER Met Office warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Gwent.
It comes as as yellow weather warning for heavy rain was already in place for the area.
The Met Office say that thunderstorms could lead to "locally torrential downpours".
Some areas could see rainfall of up to 20-25mm in a hour.
And in some places, there is the potential for 30-to-40mm of rain in in the space of three hours.
The warning for thunderstorms is in place from 12pm today until 9pm.
And the the warning for heavy rain is in place until 12pm today.
The Met Office says: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop across on Thursday.
"These could be slow-moving, giving some locally torrential downpours. In some places 20 to 25 mm of rain could fall in an hour with the potential for 30 to 40 mm in 2 or 3 hours in a few spots.
"Lightning could be an additional hazard."
Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire are all covered by both yellow weather warnings.
This is what to expect, say the Met Office
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost