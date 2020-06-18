ANOTHER Met Office warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Gwent.

It comes as as yellow weather warning for heavy rain was already in place for the area.

The Met Office say that thunderstorms could lead to "locally torrential downpours".

Some areas could see rainfall of up to 20-25mm in a hour.

And in some places, there is the potential for 30-to-40mm of rain in in the space of three hours.

The warning for thunderstorms is in place from 12pm today until 9pm.

And the the warning for heavy rain is in place until 12pm today.

The Met Office says: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop across on Thursday.

"These could be slow-moving, giving some locally torrential downpours. In some places 20 to 25 mm of rain could fall in an hour with the potential for 30 to 40 mm in 2 or 3 hours in a few spots.

"Lightning could be an additional hazard."

Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire are all covered by both yellow weather warnings.

This is what to expect, say the Met Office