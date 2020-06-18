POLICE broke up a ""party" held by a "large group of youths" yesterday evening.

They party was held on "local fields" in Monmouth, a spokesman said.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said the party was not "acceptable".

And one local resident - who responded to the police tweet - said "this seemingly happens everyday".

She added: "Monmouth at dusk/after dark feels a bit intimidating atm (at the moment), groups of boys/men hanging around."

Another user also said that "groups of youths" always gather in Monnow Keep.

Under Welsh Government guidelines, you are only allowed to meet up with one other household outside - as long as it is socially distanced.

Although there is no restriction on the number of people who can meet outdoors at at any one time, "gathering members of more than one other household at the same time, however, is still illegal," the guidelines say.

And on the same night, police seized a vehicle in Abergavenny after "anti-social" driving.

Four tickets were issued for breaching a public space after the vehicle was seized in Byfield Lane car park.

"This is not a race track and officers are regularly patrolling," a spokesman said.

Of the large gathering in Monmouth, a spokesman for the force said: "Large group of youths dispersed this evening who were holding a party on the local fields in Monmouth #NotAcceptable."