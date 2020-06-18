PETER Davies, the former Newport city councillor for Stow Hill, has died aged 77.

Mr Davies died last Thursday following a long illness.

His son, Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies, said his father would be remembered as a straight-talking, vocal politician and businessman.

Mr Davies came to Newport in the 1970s to work at a brewery, and in 1995 set up his own freight company, Burrow Heath.

He and his wife Kath joined the city's Conservative Party, and in 1999 he was elected to the city council, serving as a cabinet member during the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition administration between 2008-2012.

His son David said Mr Davies built up a reputation in both business and politics as a man who "gave his opinion and wasn't somebody to hide his views or pull any punches".

But Mr Davies was also a "larger than life character" who was very generous and a good host, his son said.

"Many a person went [to his father's house] for a cup of tea and staggered out six hours later," he added.

Newport councillor Matthew Evans, who led the 2008-12 coalition administration, said his long-time friend Mr Davies was a "truly inspirational" man and "one of the main reasons I got into politics".

He "excelled" as a cabinet member, with "a sharp political and business brain", Cllr Evans said.

"He was well respected, but could be controversial and mischievous at times. But even those who disagreed with his politics remained friends with him."

Miqdad al-Nuaimi, who currently represents the Stow Hill ward, offered his condolences and said he and his former political rival Mr Davies "share a great love for Stow Hill".

Cllr Evans said Mr Davies was a "very colourful character" who "enjoyed life to the full".

And Mr Davies' son David said his father was also known for his sense of style.

"He was always immaculately dressed, and would walk the dog while wearing a three-piece suit and [smoking] a fat cigar," he said.

With a dog-walking route taking in his favourite bars in Newport, his father "certainly cut a fine figure walking into the pub," he added.

Mr David Davies also expressed gratitude to the staff at St David's Hospice Care, who supported his father at home during his illness.

"They're a group of unsung heroes," he said.

"They ensure somebody gets the medical treatment they need, and also know when to step back a bit and give a family space."

"It's a wonderful organisation," he added.