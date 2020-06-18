MANY cinema chains and independent venues across the UK are expected to reopen next month after shutting their doors in March.

Here's a round-up of the latest news from the main chains - and when they hope to welcome back customers.

Cineworld Cinemas

Cineworld has confirmed plans to open its branches on Friday, July 10.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre.

“With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Women 1984, Black Widow, Bond, Soul, Top Gun Maverick and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’.”

Odeon Cinemas

As of June 16, the cinema chain hasn't revealed exactly when they will reopen.

But, in a tweet last month, an Odeon spokeswoman said: "We are closely following government guidelines. Keep an eye on our website for any future updates."

Odeon customers have been told that all gift cards will be extended for the period the chain are closed for.

Vue Cinemas

The boss of Vue also believes their cinemas could reopen by mid-July - but the chain hasn't yet confirmed a reopening date.

Tim Richards, chief executive of the Vue Cinemas chain, said he is “hopeful” that cinemas can be open in time for the release date of Nolan’s new film, Tenet, on July 17.

He told the BBC at the start of May that the company is working with the Government on ways the industry can operate while ensuring social distancing.

“What we are trying to do is work with the Government to demonstrate that we are not like sporting fixtures or music concerts,” Mr Richards said.

“We can actually control how many people go into our cinema at any given time. We have the ability to schedule our films separately and we have the ability to control entrances and exits for customers.

“We have operating systems in place today which allow social distancing and cocooning within the cinema for couples, individuals or families who want to watch a movie.”

The chain added it has learned significantly from the impact of the Sars outbreak on its Taiwanese operations between 2002 and 2004.

Mr Richards said the chain is prepared for “every possible eventuality, ranging from social distancing to restricted access”.

Showcase Cinemas

In May, Showcase Cinemas unveiled a plan to reopen their screens in time for a string of summer blockbusters.

The cinema chain - which has branches across the UK, including: Glasgow, Leeds, Coventry, Leicester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Paisley, Reading, Southampton, Teesside, Dudley and Manchester - hope to return on July 4, subject to Government guidance.

However, no confirmed date for reopening has been revealed.

Mark Barlow, general manager of Showcase Cinemas UK, said: “Since the lockdown started, we have been working on what measures will be implemented when we are allowed to reopen, for the comfort and safety of guests and employees alike.

"We have also been liaising throughout with the UK Cinema Association and the relevant authorities and will continue to do so until such time as we reopen, based on the latest government guidance.

"It is clearly dependent on many factors, but the most recent announcement from the government gave a proposed date of 4 July for leisure destinations that can implement social distancing and other safety measures to reopen, and this is what we are currently working towards.

"These measures include being able to restrict capacities per auditorium to maintain social distancing requirements, as well as staggered film start times on a reduced schedule, online bookings, contactless payments throughout, Perspex shields at all till points, and wipes and hand sanitiser stations located throughout our buildings.

"We have also designed a comprehensive new cleaning programme and employee PPE requirements to ensure that our number one priority – the health and safety of everyone in our cinemas – is achieved.

"​Watching a film on the big screen is one of Britain’s biggest passions and we’re really excited that we will be able to welcome film fans back to our cinemas very soon.”

Empire Cinemas

The chain still haven't revealed their plans for re-opening yet.

In a statement back on May 14, Empire Cinemas said: "We might not be able to show you the magic of the movies with you right now, but we are working to ensure that when we can, a visit to your local Empire Cinema will be as enjoyable as always whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines to keep you and our teams safe."

Everyman Cinemas

The chain, which has 35 branches across England, Wales and Scotland, has yet to post an update regarding their opening plans.

In a statement on their website, posted back in March, read: "We are sorry to let you know that following the government's advice in the wake of coronavirus, our venues will be closed until further notice.

"We want everyone to be safe and healthy so we act as soon as we think that temporary closure is necessary.

"The safety and well-being of our customers, our members and our staff is of utmost importance at Everyman as we continue our efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)."

A spokesperson for the UK Cinema Association, added:​ “We have made clear to the UK Government – and the devolved Governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – that, on the basis of our understanding of the safeguards that will need to be in place before cinemas can safely open, most venues will be ready to do so by the end of June.

"The suggestion that this might be considered around 4 July for cinemas in England is therefore welcome.”