A COUNCILLOR has apologised after accidentally sharing “inappropriate images” in a Facebook group - and says he does not know how they appeared.

Caerphilly councillor Gez Kirby shared a message from Gwent Police about off-road bikes in the Facebook group, Pontllanfraith Past and Present, which has more than 2,900 members over the weekend.

But accompanying the police photo of helmets, goggles and sunglasses appeared three images which he later described as “inappropriate”.

The images showed a woman in underwear wearing a face mask.

In a follow-up post apologising, which has now been deleted along with the original, the Pontllanfraith ward councillor said: “Yesterday I inadvertently posted on this page inappropriate images.

“I don’t know where they came from or how they got onto a post about Gwent Police, and as soon as I was aware of the problem, I of course deleted the post.

“I’m sorry for any offence caused by this.”

A spokesman for Islwyn Plaid Cymru said: “This is really embarrassing for a senior councillor like councillor Gez Kirby to share inappropriate messages without checking carefully what he is sharing.

“We hope he takes a lot more care in the future.”

Cllr Kirby said he apologised at the time and declined to comment further.