Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died at 103 - the singer’s family have said.

A statement said: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

“Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

In May, Dame Vera Lynn became the oldest artist to score a top 40 album in the UK, the Official Charts Company said.

The 103-year-old saw her greatest hits album 100 re-enter the chart at number 30, boosted by last week’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VE day.

When originally released in 2017, the collection made Dame Vera the first centenarian to chart, according to the Official Charts Company.