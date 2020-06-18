GREGGS stores have reopened across the country - with many in Gwent having opened to customers today.

However, the bakery will be running a limited menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Most of the usual favourites will be available - including both meat and vegan versions of sausage rolls and steak bakes.

The Newcastle-based business has taken a tentative approach to reopening, with management keen to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.

Here is the limited menu in full:

Speaking earlier this week, the company said: “We are not able to predict the impact of social distancing on our ability to trade or on customer demand.

“However, our capacity to operate will be restricted by size of shop and we must anticipate that sales may be lower than normal for some time.

“This will require us to maintain a proportion of our colleagues on furlough, either fully or partially, until sales levels begin returning to normal.

“In anticipation of lower sales, we have limited our initial product range to our best sellers and therefore a number of our manufacturing operational teams will remain furloughed until demand reaches a level that justifies the addition of remaining product lines.”