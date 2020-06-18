A DRIVE-IN cinema is coming to Newport - and they are showing a mix of films perfect for all tastes.

With cinemas having been shut since March as Wales and the rest of the UK was put into lockdown, many of us have had to rely on streaming platforms to get our movie fix.

But now you will be able to watch outdoor screenings from the comfort – and safety – of your own car.

The films being screened are: Grease, Joker, Walk the Line, Dirty Dancing, The Goonies, Pretty Woman, Back To The Future, Stand By Me and the Blues Brothers.

And the tour also includes in-car dance parties, where passengers can tune into club classics and party anthems from the 80s and 90s, accompanied by visuals on a giant LED screen and a light show.

The sound is transmitted via speakers given to each car upon arrival.

The Drive-In experience will be in Newport from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday, September 27.

You’re allowed to bring your own food and drink – so no more sneaking your food past a steward at the cinema.

And on-site toilets will be available.

The films being shown in Newport

Thursday, September 24

Grease – 6PM

Joker – 9.45PM

Friday, September 25

Walk The Line - 2PM

Dirty Dancing – 6:15PM

80s vs 90s Drive-In Party – 9.30PM

Saturday, September 26.

The Goonies – 2PM

Pretty Woman – 6PM

Club Classics Drive-In Party – 9.30PM

Sunday, September 27

Back To The Future – 2PM

Stand By Me – 6PM

The Blues Brothers – 9.30PM

You can book tickets here, which cost £27.50 plus tax.

Ticket holders will be given a 100 per cent money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.

Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Drive-In, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our Adventure Drive-In tour and feel that drive-in offers the perfect solution for events when social distancing is required.

“We’ll be using our breadth of experience from the last three years within outdoor cinema creating a memorable experience for all those who attend. Not only do we have some fantastic movies to show, we also have music events that bring you the ultimate in-car party. We cannot wait!”