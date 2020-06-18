A 60-YEAR-OLD has gone missing, police have said.

Judith Curtis was reported missing from her home in Rassau, Ebbw Vale, and was last seen yesterday evening.

She is described as being white, approximately 5ft 2inch tall, with short read hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with Torquay written on it and denim jeans.

She may also be wearing blue glass, police said.

You can help located Ms Curtis by sharing this appeal.

(She was last seen yesterday evening. Picture: Gwent Police.)

If you have any information relating to her whereabouts you are asked to contact 101, quoting 2000213922 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said:

"We are appealing for information to locate 60 year old Judith Curtis who has been reported as missing from her home in Rassau, Ebbw Vale.

"Judith is described as being white, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with short red hair.

"She was last seen yesterday evening (17th June) wearing a grey hooded top with Torquay written on it and denim jeans. She may also be wearing blue glasses.

"If you have seen Judith or have any information relating to her whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting 2000213922 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter."