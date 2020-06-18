A PRESENTER from ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) has swapped the early mornings for afternoons and joined sister daytime show Loose Women as a new host.

Ranvir Singh, who is also GMB's political editor, made her debut on the lunchtime chat show on Thursday (June 18) and will reprise her role on Friday's edition.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Preston, Lancashire, confirmed her new role in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

Good Morning Britain's award-winning journalist, presenter and news anchor Ranvir Singh (pictured) has joined Loose Women as a new host. Picture: ITV

Ahead of joining Loose Women, Ranvir said: "I'm actaully going to be an honourary Loose Women - at last!

"I'm giddy with excitement, partly because I'm going to get a good night's sleep, which is a real treat.

"But also, when you watch Loose Women, it's like chatting with your friends and I'm really excited about talking to all the women about the issues that matter to me, to them, and to the viewers at home."

On the topics that get her fired up, Ranvir added: "The issues about parenting - because thye guilt you have as a working mum never goes away - and I think that is the issue that I am always burning with."

Despite the changes, Ranvir confirmed the move wouldn't be permanent, adding that she will return to GMB in due course.

During her first Loose Women show on Thursday, Ranvir shared her thoughts on the big discussion of the day - whether it is okay to sack a bridesmaid for being a bad friend?

The panel, made up of Nadia Sawalha, Saira Khan and Carol McGiffin, aired their views on the talking point.

Ranvir has appeared on Good Morning Britain since its launch in 2014 and is also a regular presenter on ITV News.

She has also hosted her own ITV primetime factual series Real Stories with Ranvir Singh which began in 2015.

Before moving to ITV, Ranvir was a BBC journalist and co-presented North West Tonight for five years.

Back in January 2017, Ranvir was inaugurated as Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire.

Loose Women airs on ITV at 12.30pm from Monday to Friday.