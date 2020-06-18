AN EAGLE plant mini digger was stolen from Llandogo Road, Trellech, overnight between Wednesday, June 17, and the following day.

Information can be reported to police on 101 or via contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, quoting 79 18/06/20 – NICHE 2*214256.

