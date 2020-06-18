AN EAGLE plant mini digger was stolen from Llandogo Road, Trellech, overnight between Wednesday, June 17, and the following day.
Information can be reported to police on 101 or via contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, quoting 79 18/06/20 – NICHE 2*214256.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
AN EAGLE plant mini digger was stolen from Llandogo Road, Trellech, overnight between Wednesday, June 17, and the following day.
Information can be reported to police on 101 or via contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, quoting 79 18/06/20 – NICHE 2*214256.