AN ANNULAR solar eclipse will take place this weekend.

We've put together a guide as to when, where and if you will be able to see it.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon covers most - but not all of - the sun.

The eclipse leaves the outer edges visible as a 'ring of fire', or otherwise known as an annulus - which is where sunlight is still showing around the dark circle of the moon.

MORE NEWS:

These types of eclipses only happen when a new moon and the moon is at the farthest point of its orbit. So when it is viewed from here on Earth, the eclipse is not big enough to cover the whole of the sun. Also, it means that the Earth, moon and sun need to be aligned in a straight line.

When is the next annular solar eclipse taking place?

The next event will take place on Saturday, June 21.

Where will it be visible from?

On Saturday, the annulas (or ring of fire) will be seen from parts of Africa, south Pakistan, northern India and China.

Those across south and east Europe, plus much of Asia, most of Africa and across the northern region of Australia will see a partial eclipse, but they won't be able to see the ring of fire.

What about the UK - will we see it?

Here's the bad news - unfortunately on this occasion, we won't see any of the eclipse, no matter where you are across the UK.

What is the advice on viewing a solar eclipse?

The main rules are:

NEVER look directly at the sun with the naked eye or through a camera, binoculars or telescope. You can damage your eyes, and even risk going blind.

look directly at the sun with the naked eye or through a camera, binoculars or telescope. You can damage your eyes, and even risk going blind. Wear proper eye protection - such as eclipse glasses or a sun filter.

Don't try wearing sunglasses, smoked glass and using a floppy disk to see it- they won't work.

When will the next eclipse take place that?

A total solar eclipse will take place on December 14, 2020.

Now here's some more bad news - that eclipse won't be visible from the UK. However, those who live in Chile and Argentina will see it.

Plus, parts of southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see it as a partial solar eclipse instead.

The one after that will happen next year, on June 10, 2021.

Finally, there's some good news to end on - us here in the UK will be able to see that one, but we won't get to see the ring of fire.