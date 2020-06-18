TWO teenagers have been reported as missing from their home in Newport.
Quan Nguyen, 16, and Gruong Nguyen, 15, were reported missing at 6pm yesterday evening, Wednesday June 17.
They have links to the Chepstow area.
Anyone with information relating to their whereabouts, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000213677. Alternatively, direct message the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.