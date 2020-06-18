A MAN who was caught with knives in public twice in the space of nine months has been locked up.
David James, 58, from Ebbw Vale, was found guilty of the possession of a black-handled blade in public on Tredegar’s Commercial Street on April 20.
James, of Alfred Street, was jailed for 10 months at Newport Magistrates’ Court after a trial.
His conviction put him in breach of a four-month suspended sentence for having a kitchen knife in Tredegar’s Gwent Shopping Centre last July.
The defendant was ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.