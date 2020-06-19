SHOPS across Wales will today get the go ahead to reopen from next Monday - if they can reasonably comply with social distancing rules.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will today announce that the 'open' signs can be displayed once again at all non-essential shops from Monday June 22 after three long, and for many retailers extremely difficult months without trading.

But they must take "all reasonable measures to comply with the physical distancing duty in Welsh law", according to be statement issued on behalf of the Welsh Government.

The change is at the heart of a comprehensive package of measures to further unlock the coronavirus restrictions in Wales, that for many aspects of daily life will signal a move into the 'amber' zone on the Welsh Government’s traffic light system for easing lockdown.

But it appears unlikely to include an immediate relaxing of the five-mile travel limit - considered a 'rule of thumb' in rural areas - as the First Minister is expected to say that the Welsh Government will review the requirement to 'stay local' by Monday July 6.

From Monday however, Newport city centre shops, and those in town centres across Gwent - including Cwmbran, Pontypool, Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow, Blackwood and Ebbw Vale - can pull up the shutters and welcome shoppers back in.

Many retailers, big and small, have been making preparations this week, in anticipation of an announcement that Wales would follow England in allowing non-essential stores to reopen.

That happened in England last Monday, and shoppers have grabbed the opportunity to indulge their pent-up need for retail therapy.

READ MORE:

But this is a changed shopping landscape, where queueing outside stores, limits on the numbers allowed in at any one time, and the need to maintain social distancing at all times, have challenged businesses and buyers alike.

All eyes and ears will be on the First Minister as he announces details of the reopening plan and other measures at 12.30pm today. It marks the culmination of the three-week statutory review of the regulations in Wales.