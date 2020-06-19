How have your pets adapted to you being at home all day during lockdown? Readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we are publishing a selection of them today.

Join us every week to see some great pictures of pets from around the area.

If you want to share a picture with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in our easy to use Q&A.

This is Mandy Buggey's pet Wolfie, who has been with the Ponthir family for more than six years. Mandy said: "Wolfie is a Collie cross Alsatian who has epilepsy. She loves her mum and dad being home and is spoilt rotten."

Teddy is a nine-month-old Jackie Bishion who lives with owner Sheila Dent in Newbridge. Shelia said:"Teddy is the most loving' funny pet. We bought him from a lovely lady who had the mam and dad. He's a daddy's boy and follows my husband everywhere since lockdown began. We wouldn't be without him."

Meet Sweetie.He belongs to Carly Williams' son Jaxon, who was given him for his fifth birthday. Sweetie is two years old and lives with the family in Malpas, Newport. Carly said: "Sweetie is a Green Cheek Conure. We had him from a baby. He loves having showers and he likes a good 'head bop' to songs. Jaxon absolutely adores pets and we also have two rabbits. Jaxon has now asked for a duck for his seventh birthday in July! Wish me luck!"

Shawn Collins, of Newport, sent in this fantastic picture of Jasper, a fox red Labrador, who has been his pet for nine 'loyal' years. Shawn said: "We've had him since he was an eight-week-old puppy. He has two 'sisters' (my daughters Isabella, seven, and Hope, 12 weeks old). He is a massive part of the family and is like one of my children. He’s spoilt rotten. The photo I’ve captured is one of the best I’ve ever taken. I think it sums up lockdown very well too!"

Zuza lives with Malgorzata Szydlik and her family in Malpas, Newport. Malgorzata said: "Zuza is a very friendly and lazy and crazy for food Cocker Spaniel. She loves to spend all time with her family. She's always under our desks when we work."

Aliema Woodland, of Cwmbran, shared this lovely picture of two-year-old West Highland terrier Kevin and her son Jay. She said: "Kevin is an amazing dog. He helsp to keep my son calm and goes every with us. He also loves his cuddles."

This is two-year-old Monty, a West Highland Terrier, who lives with Laura Etheridge and family in Griffithstown. Laura said: "We’ve had him from a pup. He loves having us all home as it means he has more cuddles and treats."

Holly the cat has been with Sarah Gunter for 13 years. Sarah, of New Inn, near Pontypool, said: "Holly is originally from Scotland where we had her from a kitten when we moved from Wales to Scotland. We moved back to Wales many years ago and, of course, brought Holly back with us. She is enjoying all the fuss she can get with us all having extra time to play with her and cuddle her when she is in the mood during lockdown. Holly is a house cat so she also enjoys the odd day outside if it's nice and warm as she doesn't like the rain."

Arthur lives with Molly Richards, of Christchurch Road, Newport. He's been part of the family since November 2019. Molly said: "Arthur is an Apricot Maltipoo. He's loving having us all home from work and school everyday and is especially loving his new Instagram account @arthurthemaltipoo. We got him from a breeder in Wolverhampton in November and ever since he's been a great addition to the family. We also run a kickboxing academy @AJskickboxingacademy and when that is open he is there four nights a week with us all. He loves all the children and the attention he gets off everyone."

Bob has been part of Hannah Davies' family for the last nine years. Hannah, of Bettws, Newport, said: "Bob is a Collie. He was rescued from the RSPCA Newport. He has been a massive part of my family ever since. He loves his food and cwtches."