A CORONER has opened an inquest into the death of a teenager on a road in Chepstow earlier this month.
Nathaniel Andrew Smith, 17, from Bulwark, died on June 4 in a road collision with a car on the A466.
The incident happened on the stretch of road between the A48 roundabout and Junction 2 of the M48.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent Police chase driver through Newport - Watch
- Gwent Police break up party in Monmouth and seize vehicle in Abergavenny
- Caerphilly streets with highest level of crime
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Nathaniel's death, the inquest heard.
A provisional cause of death was recorded as blunt injury to the chest.
Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, adjourned the inquest until June 24, 2021, so that more information could be obtained.
Following Nathaniel's death, friends left flowers and messages of condolence at the roadside near the scene of the collision.