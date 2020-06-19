Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Back when I was young, the choices for Father's Day gifts were pretty much limited to ties, socks, and homemade ashtrays (yes, I'm that old). While I'm sure that my dad appreciated the lumpy clay ashtrays I gave him year after year—despite the fact that he never smoked—I'm almost positive that he would have far preferred receiving a gift that he actually wanted.

These days there are lots of choices for great gifts for all different kinds of dads. I polled all the dads in my life to find out what they really want for Father's Day this year, so you can rest assured that he's really going to enjoy unwrapping what your "kids" buy him.

1. A beer subscription

Give the beer-loving dad in your life a monthly craft beer subscription. Credit: Getty Images / DavidPrahl

If the dad in your life is a beer lover, he'll be thrilled to receive monthly Beer 52 shipments of unique craft beers delivered right to his door. Each shipment includes eight bottles or cans of curated craft beers. It’s a great way to discover new breweries and unique beers.

Get a Beer 52 subscription starting at £24 per month

2. A great coffee maker

The Moccamaster received high marks across the board. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

My husband has always been a coffee drinker, but since having kids his caffeine consumption has definitely gone up—significantly. If the dad in your life loves a great cup of coffee, splurge on our favourite coffeemaker, the Technivorm Mochamaster. It's handmade in the Netherlands and brews the perfect cup, the best gift for a very tired father.

Get a Technivorm Mochamaster at Amazon for £209

3. Silly socks

He'll love a custom pair of socks. Credit: Face SocksDads with a sense of humour will get a kick out of Super Socks. Have his face custom printed on a pair of bright and colourful socks, or—better yet—have the kids faces printed on the 'World's Best Dad' pair. These have been one of the most requested gifts from the dads in my parenting group, so while it may seem silly, they're universally loved.

Get a pair of Super Socks for £18.99

4. A Theragun

Soothe his aches and pains with a Theragun. Credit: TheragunParenting comes with a lot of aches and pains and since you can't give the gift of an actual massage thanks to COVID-19, soothe his aching back with a Theragun. With plenty of force (we tested it) and a companion App for iPhone and Android, this is the massage gun that five different dads have requested this year.

Get the Theragun Prime for £275

5. His own drone

What dad doesn't want his very own drone? Credit: Reviewed / Adam DoudI personally don't get the appeal of drones, but my children and my husband are obsessed and have been begging for one for months. I'm finally caving and getting our favourite drone, the Potensic T25. It's got GPS, a 1080p camera, and great stability. Plus, it's a variable speed drone so it can fly fast and slow. Here's hoping my children don't get it stuck in a tree before Father's Day is over.

Get the Potensic T25 GPS Drone on Amazon for £145.99

6. A perfect pizza oven

Will this craft pizza oven be the ‘hottest’ kitchen gadget? Credit: OoniIf money is no object, and you're looking for the ultimate splurge-worthy gift, you can't go wrong with the Ooni Koda Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven. if you want great pizza from the comfort of your garden, this gadget delivers it. Dads who are pizza lovers will absolutely flip for this gift—and the kids will probably eat what he cooks in it.

Get the Ooni Koda Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven for £499

7. A spacious tent

A new tent is perfect for dads who like outdoor adventure. Credit: ColemanWith fancy vacations out of the realm of possibility this summer, lots of families are planning to go camping. Whether you're seasoned campers or just want to get back to nature in your backyard, a new tent is a great gift for the dad who's ready for an adventure.

Get the Coleman Coastline Tent on Amazon for £116.16

8. Father and son matching swim shorts

Get the boys in your life a matching set of swim shorts for summer. Credit: Tom & TeddyIf you need any proof that social media ads are effective, Tom & Teddy targeted me with their father and son matching swimsuits and I totally took the bait. These are colourful, cute, and a great gift for a dad of boys. I went with the navy blue and light green palm tree print, and I can't wait to see how cute my husband and son look wearing these at the beach.

Get men's swim shorts at Tom & Teddy for £69.95

Get boys' swim shorts at Tom & Teddy for £34.95

9. A garden kit

A mushroom growing kit is a fun gift for dads who enjoy gardening. Credit: Fungi Futures

If he's been wanting to get into gardening, but isn't sure where to start—or you don't have a yard—get him a mushroom growing kit. We started growing mushrooms with one of these kits a few months ago, and you're practically guaranteed success—as well as a lot of fungi. If he's not a mushroom-lover, or you just want to try something more adventurous, you can opt for their summer gardening collection instead. Either way, it's a great introduction to growing your own food, and it's fun for the kids to help as well.

Get a Gro Cycles Mushroom Growing Kit at Not on the High Street for £17

10. The world's best knives

Handcrafted Japanese steel knives are a great gift for the dad who likes to cook. Credit: Kanpeki If the dad in your life loves to cook, but he doesn't have a set of truly outstanding knives, Father's Day is a great time to remedy that situation. He'll be amazed at what a difference having high-quality knives can make for both his prep work and how much more evenly the ingredients cook. My husband is a chef, and the only thing he's asked for this year is the Kanpeki Knife set. A favourite of sushi chefs, these knives have handcrafted Japanese steel blades. The set includes a 7-inch vegetable knife, an 8.5-inch slicing knife, and a 5-inch utility knife, plus a whetstone for sharpening.

Get the Kanpeki Knife Set at Kamikoto for £211

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.