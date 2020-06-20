PEOPLE from across the UK and around the world will be able to watch the 2020 summer solstice at Stonehenge for the first time.

For many the summer solstice - which marks the official start of summer time - is celebrated by visiting Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The annual event attracts thousands to the ancient site to welcome in the summer from sunset tonight, Saturday, until sunset tomorrow.

MORE NEWS:

But due to the ongoing restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, this year's event was cancelled.

Keen to keep the event going despite the restrictions, English Heritage have announced that they would set up a live stream for people to watch online.

Speaking to our sister title, the Salisbury Journal, Stonehenge director Nichola Tasker said: "We hope that our live stream offers an alternative opportunity for people near and far to connect with this spiritual place at such a special time of year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.

"While many fans of the event are heartbroken over its cancellation, please do not travel to Stonehenge this summer solstice, but watch it online instead.”

Here's how to join the summer solstice live stream

The summer solstice will be streamed live on Facebook, with the event listing available here - www.facebook.com/events/581183132524229/.

The post reads: "We can't welcome you in person this year because of the measures in place to combat coronavirus – but our live coverage of sunset and sunrise means you won't miss a moment of this special occasion.

"Our cameras will capture the best views of Stonehenge, allowing you to connect with this spiritual place from the comfort of your own home."

The live stream will start at 9.26pm and continue until sunrise on Sunday, which is 4.52am.

The full schedule will be announced soon but the broadcast should start 30 minutes before sunset and will be available on Facebook after the event for anyone that wants to watch it back.